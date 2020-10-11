Clarius Group LLC Sells 76 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Clarius Group LLC cut its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 24,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at about $451,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 13,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.06, for a total transaction of $2,523,717.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,735 shares in the company, valued at $3,671,894.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 29,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total value of $5,779,415.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,316,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,879 shares of company stock valued at $27,240,677 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ITW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.81.

NYSE ITW traded up $4.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $205.71. 1,282,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,910. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.15. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.94 and a 1 year high of $206.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.27.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.31. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 81.80%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

