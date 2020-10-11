Clarius Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2020

Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 321.2% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total value of $105,468.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,667,642.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,476 shares of company stock valued at $462,427. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEG stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.56. 2,202,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,901,788. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $34.75 and a fifty-two week high of $63.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 59.76%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Bank of America raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.62.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG)

