Clarius Group LLC Invests $219,000 in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,853,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,792,000 after purchasing an additional 280,086 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 16.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,784,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,218,000 after acquiring an additional 383,595 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 127.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,256,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,856 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,148,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,405,000 after acquiring an additional 81,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 144,534.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,024,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BTI traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $35.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,323,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,086. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $27.32 and a 52-week high of $45.64. The stock has a market cap of $80.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.79.

BTI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

