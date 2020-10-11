Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.22 Billion Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,860,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,811,276 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 2.0% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,221,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 319.5% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter.

IEFA stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.18. 8,680,303 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.87.

