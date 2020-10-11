3,160 Shares in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Acquired by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LYB. AXA grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 22.2% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 75,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 13,779 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,275,000. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 8.4% in the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 460,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,271,000 after buying an additional 35,881 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 20.9% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 31.5% during the second quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 17,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LYB traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.84. 1,719,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,698,547. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.85. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 52-week low of $33.71 and a 52-week high of $98.91. The company has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LYB shares. Truist increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BofA Securities raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.30.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and Polyolefins?Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins?Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

