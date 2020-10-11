Clarius Group LLC Takes $219,000 Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 658 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Cintas by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.7% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 143,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cintas by 8.3% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,573,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,187,000 after purchasing an additional 13,941 shares during the last quarter. 64.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 17,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.31, for a total transaction of $5,635,821.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,650 shares in the company, valued at $13,618,571.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 3,923 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total value of $1,256,066.14. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CTAS traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $339.53. The company had a trading volume of 354,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,908. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.33 and a fifty-two week high of $344.97. The company has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $327.70 and its 200 day moving average is $268.01.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus started coverage on Cintas in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $288.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cintas from $207.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.40.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

