Clarius Group LLC Sells 1,095 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Clarius Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 37.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 296.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Chubb by 1,144.4% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 95.3% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 681.3% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,101 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total transaction of $128,783.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,634.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CB shares. William Blair upgraded shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Chubb from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine raised Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Chubb from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.60.

Shares of NYSE CB traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,241,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,358,514. Chubb Ltd has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $167.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $54.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.10. Chubb had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.86%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

