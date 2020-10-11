Clarius Group LLC Cuts Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Clarius Group LLC lessened its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Boeing during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 84,338.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 6,730,236 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in The Boeing by 23,500.0% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 236 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in The Boeing by 390.0% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 245 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $167.33. 17,405,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,740,318. The company has a market cap of $94.45 billion, a PE ratio of -33.13 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.35. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $378.70.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The business had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. The Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($5.82) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $225.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.39.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

