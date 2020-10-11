Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Trims Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,828 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the second quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Reik & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the second quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 17,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 13,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,444.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Independent Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

JNJ stock traded up $2.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $150.97. 5,054,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,275,551. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.68. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

