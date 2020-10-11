Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Lifted by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 0.8% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $11,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 75.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,893,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,026,138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,827,922 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,111,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 511.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,465,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $858,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,298 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 214.3% during the second quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 3,239,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $802,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 25.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,963,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $733,824,000 after buying an additional 592,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded up $4.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $285.71. 30,201,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,208,801. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $303.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $278.88 and its 200-day moving average is $245.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a $0.388 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

