Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 1,696 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 666.7% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Cabana LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $199.01. The company had a trading volume of 720,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,088. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.02. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.87 and a fifty-two week high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

