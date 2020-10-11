Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Rating Lowered to Neutral at CSFB

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) was downgraded by research analysts at CSFB from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $47.00. CSFB’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Hexcel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.05.

Shares of HXL stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.02. 1,022,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,350,883. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.89. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.18. Hexcel has a 12-month low of $24.54 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). Hexcel had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $378.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hexcel will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Hexcel by 66.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 8,734 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 13,940 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 325,697 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,113,000 after purchasing an additional 52,565 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Hexcel by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,898 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

