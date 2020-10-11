Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GVDNY. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Thursday. Finally, Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GVDNY traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.56. The stock had a trading volume of 12,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,435. Givaudan has a 1 year low of $54.12 and a 1 year high of $89.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.46.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, skin and hair care, household, and oral care products.

