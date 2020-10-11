Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) PT Raised to $30.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.50 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ALLY. Stephens boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “fair value” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.38.

Shares of Ally Financial stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.85. 4,133,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,924,762. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.58. Ally Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.71.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,525,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,308,000 after buying an additional 127,626 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 6.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,947,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,080,000 after purchasing an additional 640,956 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Ally Financial by 21.1% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,629,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,486 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Ally Financial by 10.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,969,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,565,000 after purchasing an additional 680,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 25.4% in the second quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 6,626,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,364 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

