American Express (NYSE:AXP) PT Raised to $106.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $97.00 to $106.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the payment services company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 0.32% from the stock’s current price.

AXP has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Compass Point upped their target price on American Express from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. 140166 downgraded American Express from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.63.

NYSE AXP traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $106.34. 3,510,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,559,104. American Express has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $138.13. The company has a market cap of $85.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total transaction of $276,719.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,717.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in American Express by 163.6% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 282 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 28.6% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

