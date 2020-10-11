JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Price Target to $11.50

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) had its target price raised by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.50 to $11.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.18% from the stock’s previous close.

NAVI has been the topic of several other reports. Compass Point reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Navient in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navient from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.89.

Navient stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.49. 1,422,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,875,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.75, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a current ratio of 11.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.86. Navient has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $15.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.83.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.50 million. Navient had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 21.05%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Navient will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John F. Remondi purchased 50,000 shares of Navient stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $391,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anna Escobedo Cabral purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.81 per share, for a total transaction of $52,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,226 shares in the company, valued at $213,431.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Navient by 549.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Navient by 34.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Navient by 33.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Navient during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navient during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

