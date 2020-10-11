OneMain (NYSE:OMF) PT Raised to $41.00

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) had its target price hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.61% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on OneMain from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OneMain from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.94.

Shares of OneMain stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.41. The stock had a trading volume of 591,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,614. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.64. OneMain has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $48.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 2.42.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.63 million. OneMain had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 18.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts predict that OneMain will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in OneMain by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 868,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,138,000 after purchasing an additional 91,458 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 271.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 128,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,008,000 after buying an additional 93,727 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in OneMain by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in OneMain by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 16,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

