Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) PT Raised to $12.00

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its target price boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 8.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Invesco from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Invesco from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Invesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut Invesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.98.

Shares of NYSE IVZ traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.11. The company had a trading volume of 6,092,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,195,946. Invesco has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.81.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). Invesco had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Invesco will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sarah Beshar acquired 9,500 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.54 per share, with a total value of $100,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,601.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin L. Flanagan acquired 290,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $2,958,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 510,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,199,559.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco by 3.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 314,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,585,000 after buying an additional 9,306 shares during the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco during the third quarter valued at $1,235,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 89.6% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 36,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 11.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 610,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,573,000 after buying an additional 64,485 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $939,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Analyst Recommendations for Invesco (NYSE:IVZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Hexcel Rating Lowered to Neutral at CSFB
Hexcel Rating Lowered to Neutral at CSFB
Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Givaudan
Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Givaudan
Ally Financial PT Raised to $30.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Ally Financial PT Raised to $30.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
American Express PT Raised to $106.00
American Express PT Raised to $106.00
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Navient Price Target to $11.50
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Navient Price Target to $11.50
OneMain PT Raised to $41.00
OneMain PT Raised to $41.00


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report