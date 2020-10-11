Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) PT Raised to $12.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its target price boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 8.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Invesco from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Invesco from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Invesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut Invesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.98.

Shares of NYSE IVZ traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.11. The company had a trading volume of 6,092,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,195,946. Invesco has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.81.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). Invesco had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Invesco will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sarah Beshar acquired 9,500 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.54 per share, with a total value of $100,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,601.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin L. Flanagan acquired 290,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $2,958,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 510,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,199,559.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco by 3.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 314,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,585,000 after buying an additional 9,306 shares during the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco during the third quarter valued at $1,235,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 89.6% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 36,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 11.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 610,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,573,000 after buying an additional 64,485 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $939,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

