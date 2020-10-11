IBM (NYSE:IBM) PT Raised to $140.00

IBM (NYSE:IBM) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.55% from the stock’s current price.

IBM has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on IBM from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Argus upgraded IBM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of IBM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of IBM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of IBM in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.88.

Shares of IBM stock traded down $3.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.79. 8,353,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,553,781. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.16. IBM has a 1-year low of $90.56 and a 1-year high of $158.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.72 billion. IBM had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 51.06%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that IBM will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,176 shares of IBM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $149,034.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,025,831.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $154,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,597 shares in the company, valued at $3,885,819. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swedbank increased its stake in shares of IBM by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,521,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,834,000 after purchasing an additional 43,835 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in IBM by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 985,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,048,000 after acquiring an additional 30,225 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in IBM by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 726,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,733,000 after acquiring an additional 17,929 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in IBM by 0.9% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 215,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in IBM by 24.5% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 208,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,228,000 after purchasing an additional 41,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

