National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Price Target Cut to $2.75

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2020

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at MKM Partners from $3.00 to $2.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. MKM Partners’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NCMI. Barrington Research raised shares of National CineMedia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub lowered National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine downgraded National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of National CineMedia from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National CineMedia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.40.

Shares of National CineMedia stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.55. The stock had a trading volume of 513,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,875. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.06. The firm has a market cap of $203.01 million, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.26. National CineMedia has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $9.85.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $4.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National CineMedia will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard bought 74,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $216,261.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in National CineMedia by 29.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of National CineMedia by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in National CineMedia by 33.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 360,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 89,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in National CineMedia by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 957,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 77,320 shares in the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

