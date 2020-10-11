Morgan Stanley Increases Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Price Target to $3.00

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $2.75 to $3.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 15.73% from the stock’s previous close.

DHC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. BidaskClub raised Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diversified Healthcare Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:DHC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.56. 1,004,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,252,946. The stock has a market cap of $847.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.89. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.27). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 7.14%. Equities research analysts predict that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,619,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,165 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $51,151,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 529.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,199,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,006,000 after buying an additional 4,373,004 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,043,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,013,000. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

