Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) PT Raised to $13.00 at Piper Sandler

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.97% from the stock’s current price.

HTGC has been the topic of several other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 19th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Hercules Capital from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.25 to $12.75 in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.03.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

NYSE:HTGC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.04. 533,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,677. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.35 and a 200 day moving average of $10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. Hercules Capital has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $16.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.47.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $67.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.34 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 34.44% and a return on equity of 13.86%. On average, research analysts expect that Hercules Capital will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTGC. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 57.0% in the first quarter. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd now owns 5,505,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Hercules Capital by 16.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,104,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,560,000 after purchasing an additional 155,833 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 595,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 12,262 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 6.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 585,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after buying an additional 34,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,536,000. Institutional investors own 30.85% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Read More: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.