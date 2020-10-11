Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) PT Raised to $15.00 at Piper Sandler

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2020

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BofA Securities began coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

Shares of EFC stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $12.95. 200,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,968. The company has a quick ratio of 57.68, a current ratio of 57.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market cap of $566.93 million, a P/E ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.98. Ellington Financial has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $19.12.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.16 million. Ellington Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 43.08%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ellington Financial will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 59.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,157,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,751,000 after acquiring an additional 430,170 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Ellington Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ellington Financial by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 58,919 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 35.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 27.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 35,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Analyst Recommendations for Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC)

