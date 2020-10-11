Jefferies Financial Group Increases National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Price Target to $46.00

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.80% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on National Vision from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on National Vision from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. National Vision has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.70.

Get National Vision alerts:

EYE traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.07. The company had a trading volume of 631,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,243. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.20. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.29, a P/E/G ratio of 85.00 and a beta of 1.96. National Vision has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $41.70.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10. National Vision had a positive return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $260.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Vision will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EYE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Vision by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,372,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,009,000 after purchasing an additional 35,852 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Vision by 430.2% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,623,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751,753 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in National Vision by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,054,000 after buying an additional 324,977 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in National Vision by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,022,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,250,000 after buying an additional 649,650 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in National Vision by 1.6% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,062,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,056,000 after buying an additional 33,181 shares during the last quarter.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

Recommended Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.