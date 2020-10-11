ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Increased to $31.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $19.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.55.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

NASDAQ ON traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $26.35. The stock had a trading volume of 14,617,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,552,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -658.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.60. ON Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $26.84.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. ON Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 4,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total value of $83,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 10,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $224,391.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 281,214 shares in the company, valued at $6,189,520.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 191,577 shares of company stock worth $4,139,964. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,986,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $223,757,000 after acquiring an additional 8,965,654 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 17.2% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,371,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,750,000 after buying an additional 1,373,655 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 112.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,416,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $146,744,000 after buying an additional 3,928,032 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 5.9% in the second quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 6,167,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,244,000 after acquiring an additional 345,300 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $109,541,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.