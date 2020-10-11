Piper Sandler Increases Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target to $66.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.29.

DFS traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.89. 2,097,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,174,539. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.95 and a 200 day moving average of $47.98. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $87.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.25). The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 7.65%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $94,521.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,751,907.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 455.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 29,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 24,068 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 34.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 16,680 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 202.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 35,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 23,595 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

