Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) PT Raised to $265.00

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price boosted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $220.00 to $265.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.87% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mcdonald’s’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.32 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.37.

MCD traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $224.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,237,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,114,563. The stock has a market cap of $167.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.67. Mcdonald’s has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $228.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $217.25 and a 200-day moving average of $193.61.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 4.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 141,845 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $23,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 43,914 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 20,660 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 109,662 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $18,132,000 after buying an additional 14,305 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 22,920 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 32.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 448,308 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $74,128,000 after buying an additional 110,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

