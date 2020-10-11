Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 26,906 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 26,906 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 1,590.0% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the second quarter worth $59,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen stock traded down $3.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $236.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,182,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,896,839. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $138.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.05 and a 52-week high of $264.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $246.91 and a 200 day moving average of $236.35.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMGN. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $253.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Amgen from $237.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.38.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total transaction of $241,020.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $561,548. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

