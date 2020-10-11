Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) PT Raised to $89.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.42% from the company’s previous close.

COF has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.22.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

COF traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,733,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,048,063. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a PE ratio of -215.89 and a beta of 1.71. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 1.67%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total value of $395,585.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 13,784 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $1,075,152.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COF. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.