Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) PT Lowered to $96.00

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its price objective cut by research analysts at UBS Group from $98.00 to $96.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BAX. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Argus cut shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.61.

BAX stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,039,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,131,215. Baxter International has a 52 week low of $69.10 and a 52 week high of $95.19. The company has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.02.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 8.10%. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Baxter International will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Baxter International news, Director James R. Gavin III sold 14,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $1,287,422.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,618 shares in the company, valued at $3,769,031.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Forsyth sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $25,912.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,865,381.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Baxter International in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 313 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Baxter International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Baxter International by 14,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

