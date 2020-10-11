Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) PT Lowered to $96.00

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its price objective cut by research analysts at UBS Group from $98.00 to $96.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.29% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BAX. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Argus cut shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.61.
BAX stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,039,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,131,215. Baxter International has a 52 week low of $69.10 and a 52 week high of $95.19. The company has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.02.
In other Baxter International news, Director James R. Gavin III sold 14,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $1,287,422.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,618 shares in the company, valued at $3,769,031.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Forsyth sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $25,912.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,865,381.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Baxter International in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 313 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Baxter International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Baxter International by 14,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.23% of the company’s stock.
Baxter International Company Profile
Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.
