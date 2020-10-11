Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) PT Raised to $41.00

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $38.00 to $41.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PFG. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

PFG stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,269,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,543. Principal Financial Group has a one year low of $23.31 and a one year high of $57.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.64 and a 200-day moving average of $39.18.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 8,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 56,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

