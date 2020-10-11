Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) PT Raised to $188.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $151.00 to $188.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.25.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $155.41. The company had a trading volume of 856,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 67.28, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.23. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $86.88 and a 52-week high of $155.73.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $562.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $67,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,418,132. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total transaction of $638,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,149,629.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,363 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,374. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,353,827 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,771,000 after purchasing an additional 387,575 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,225,431 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,554,000 after buying an additional 363,015 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,595,452 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,042,000 after acquiring an additional 94,313 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,507,363 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,344,000 after acquiring an additional 36,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 825,985 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,386,000 after acquiring an additional 142,652 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

