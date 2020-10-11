Jefferies Financial Group Increases Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target to $30.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.55% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Avantor’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AVTR. Raymond James increased their price target on Avantor from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Avantor from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Avantor from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.97.

NYSE AVTR traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $24.48. 5,704,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,144,389. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 106.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.19 and its 200 day moving average is $18.35. Avantor has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $24.97.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Avantor will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jo Natauri sold 15,397,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $300,395,567.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $747,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,989,159.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,168,804 shares of company stock valued at $803,833,759 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantor by 12.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 14,727 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 130,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 54,020 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Avantor by 116.7% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 113,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 61,118 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Avantor by 32.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 182,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 45,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Avantor by 17.0% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 257,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 37,304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

