Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) PT Raised to $60.00 at UBS Group

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $57.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.42% from the company’s current price.

CWST has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Casella Waste Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Casella Waste Systems stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.75. 128,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,122. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.99 and a beta of 0.93. Casella Waste Systems has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $60.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.99.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $188.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.16 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 5,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $285,505.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 222,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,588,253.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James E. Oconnor sold 7,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.35, for a total transaction of $416,426.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,141 shares in the company, valued at $965,895.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,104 shares of company stock worth $2,622,697 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWST. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 7.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter worth about $319,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $380,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,522,000 after purchasing an additional 17,529 shares during the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

