Clarius Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Clarius Group LLC lessened its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,622,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,131,816,000 after purchasing an additional 9,660,989 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,888,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,988,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984,471 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth $220,922,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 219.2% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,767,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,543,000 after buying an additional 2,587,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,698.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,539,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,336,000 after buying an additional 2,398,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on BMY. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.82. 9,408,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,042,969. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.45. The company has a market cap of $139.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -618.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12 month low of $45.76 and a 12 month high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 28.47%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

In related news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 141,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $8,943,400.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 432,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,366,730.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Eid sold 5,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $340,928.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,534 shares in the company, valued at $162,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,587 shares of company stock worth $11,782,297 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.