Clarius Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,026,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372,251 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 7.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,992,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,924,101,000 after buying an additional 1,954,811 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 128.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,034,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,994,000 after buying an additional 1,706,354 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 96.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,944,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 48,655.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,324,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,470 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total transaction of $755,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,560,815.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LLY traded up $3.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.88. 4,590,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,896,650. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.19. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12-month low of $101.36 and a 12-month high of $170.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.44.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 183.80% and a net margin of 24.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on LLY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Friday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.85.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

