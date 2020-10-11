Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Increases Stock Holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 37.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in SYSCO during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in SYSCO by 369.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in SYSCO by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SYSCO by 105.2% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,594,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,371,518. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a PE ratio of 178.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.23. SYSCO Co. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $85.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.10.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. SYSCO had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The company had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. SYSCO’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

In other SYSCO news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $65,715.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,453.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $603,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,735,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on SYSCO in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on SYSCO from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

