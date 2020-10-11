Corbenic Partners LLC Acquires 425 Shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the quarter. American Water Works accounts for 2.0% of Corbenic Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 10.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 629,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,308,000 after acquiring an additional 61,969 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new position in American Water Works during the first quarter worth $1,358,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 7.7% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AWK shares. HSBC cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their target price on American Water Works to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.23.

In related news, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,659 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.80, for a total transaction of $697,918.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,578.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Cheryl Norton sold 609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.78, for a total transaction of $87,562.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,722 shares of company stock worth $2,043,605 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AWK traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $155.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 651,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,480. American Water Works Company Inc has a one year low of $92.00 and a one year high of $157.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.21.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.88 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 10.79%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

