3,500 Shares in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Acquired by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 363,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,362,000 after buying an additional 21,137 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in D. R. Horton during the second quarter worth about $224,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 129.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 93,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 52,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth about $406,000. 82.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DHI. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on D. R. Horton from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on D. R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities upped their target price on D. R. Horton from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on D. R. Horton from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. D. R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.39.

DHI traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,954,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,390,976. D. R. Horton Inc has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $78.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.17 and a 200-day moving average of $57.74.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $342,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,667.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $3,937,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,128,784.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

