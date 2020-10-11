Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the second quarter worth about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WELL stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.31. 1,411,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,620,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.09. The company has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.83. Welltower Inc has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $93.17.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.44). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. As a group, analysts predict that Welltower Inc will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WELL. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Welltower from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

