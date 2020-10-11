Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 4,448 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 19.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,448 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Ventas were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Ventas by 85.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the second quarter worth $42,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 289.3% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 71.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ventas by 58.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

VTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Argus lowered shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ventas from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ventas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.65.

Shares of VTR stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.67. 2,190,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,867,923. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $73.82. The company has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.61, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.67). Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $943.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Ventas’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $675,200.00. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

