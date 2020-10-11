iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,634 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. State Street Corp increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,417,000 after purchasing an additional 9,017 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $373,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SHV remained flat at $$110.69 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,006,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,155,382. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.78. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $110.12 and a one year high of $112.99.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

