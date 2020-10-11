Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Purchased by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 384,603 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $333,656,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,547,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 150,991,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,290,539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,062,445 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3,144.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,014,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,963 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 798.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,231,226 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871,657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

KMI stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.82. The company had a trading volume of 15,740,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,590,754. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.40. The company has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.17, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.96. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $22.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 373,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $5,258,852.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 245,212,353 shares in the company, valued at $3,455,042,053.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William A. Smith bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.96 per share, with a total value of $97,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,094.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 680,233 shares of company stock worth $9,598,573. Insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.88.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

