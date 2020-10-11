Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Boosts Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 33.5% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ED traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.55. 1,170,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,303,418. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.45. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.03 and a 12-month high of $95.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.14.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were issued a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.02%.

ED has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.46.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

