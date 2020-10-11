Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,938 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,938 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Ecolab worth $64,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in Ecolab by 1.0% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 199,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 6.3% in the third quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 5,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 37,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,569,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 43,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,780,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 368,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,634,000 after acquiring an additional 7,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut Ecolab from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $197.84 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.31.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total value of $1,169,059.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,066,197.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded up $1.70 on Friday, hitting $203.16. 670,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,302,585. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.60 and a 12-month high of $231.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $57.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.49.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

