Hall Laurie J Trustee Invests $3 Million in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,004,000. Teladoc Health makes up about 1.3% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TDOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $84.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Stephens started coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.07.

Teladoc Health stock traded down $3.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $218.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,595,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,168,185. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $66.23 and a one year high of $253.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $209.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.41. The company has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.40 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 11.36 and a quick ratio of 11.36.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $241.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 717 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $161,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.96, for a total transaction of $7,378,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,503,726.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,542 shares of company stock valued at $20,007,872. 3.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

