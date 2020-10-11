Hall Laurie J Trustee Purchases New Position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,659,000. Rockwell Automation accounts for approximately 1.6% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 21,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 63,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,585,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 11.3% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.8% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 76.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ROK shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $173.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $223.00 to $252.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.56.

Rockwell Automation stock traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $244.28. 764,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,839. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.22. The firm has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $115.38 and a 52 week high of $246.46.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 105.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.19, for a total transaction of $199,971.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,572.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 5,833 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.86, for a total transaction of $1,358,272.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,714,850.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,378 shares of company stock valued at $3,902,812. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

