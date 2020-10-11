Hall Laurie J Trustee Takes Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,920 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,484,000. Stryker comprises 3.3% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 25,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total transaction of $4,933,134.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SYK traded up $3.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $222.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,237,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,349. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $202.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.56 billion, a PE ratio of 52.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.91. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $124.54 and a one year high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. Analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SYK. Wolfe Research began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Stryker from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.15.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

