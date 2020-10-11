Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $62.63 Million Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 20,405 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $62,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 400.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 8,403 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 76.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,943,000 after acquiring an additional 41,889 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter worth about $903,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,276,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $1.64 on Friday, hitting $285.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,549,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,010,683. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $182.10 and a 52 week high of $295.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $279.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

