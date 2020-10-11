Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 61,229 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,124,036 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 61,229 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $65,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 268,896 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $17,469,000 after purchasing an additional 40,759 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 22.4% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 99,595 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after buying an additional 18,214 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at $216,000. AXA grew its holdings in CVS Health by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 526,383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,229,000 after acquiring an additional 79,953 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.94.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $1.07 on Friday, hitting $59.40. The stock had a trading volume of 5,698,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,747,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.89 and a 200 day moving average of $62.12. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $52.04 and a 12-month high of $77.03. The stock has a market cap of $77.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.68.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $65.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

